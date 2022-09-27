Hungary Census to Start on October 1st

The next census of the Hungarian population will start on Oct. 1, the head of the Central Statistical Office told a press conference, adding that participation in the national survey will be mandatory.

Residents will have until Oct. 16 to fill in the questionnaires online. Census officers will contact people who have failed to do so between Oct. 17 and Nov. 20, Gabriella Vukovich said. From Nov. 20 to 28, the questionnaires will be available at the municipalities, for those who were unavailable for the census officers, she added. Participation is mandatory for everyone who is a resident of Hungary on Oct. 1, she added.

The census, conducted every 10 years, yields a “snapshot” of the country, with details about the living and working conditions, health and religious denomination of Hungarians, Vukovich said. The information collected is crucial in determining local demand and for making decisions for the future, Vukovich said. At the same time, this will be the last census where data is collected with the active contribution of the population, Vukovich said. The next will be completed using government databases, she said. The census will contain new questions on the energy efficiency of houses and the digital literacy of residents. The questionnaires will be available in 20 languages at www.nepszamlalas2022.hu.

