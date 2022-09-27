Parliament Suspends Immunity of Momentum MP Fekete-Győr

Parliament suspended on Monday the parliamentary immunity of opposition Momentum MP András Fekete-Győr in connection with a court hearing into the charge that he pelted police with a pyrotechnical device during a demonstration in front of Parliament in 2018.

Head of parliament’s immunity committee János Hargitai said the committee voted for the suspension unanimously. Fekete-Győr, Momentum’s leader of at the time, said members of the new generation of politicians would always take responsibility for their acts and neither hide behind the shield of immunity nor obstruct the work of the Hungarian authorities, and he willingly gave up his immunity.

