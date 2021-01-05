The Whole of England Has Been Shut Down By the British Government Over a New Virus Mutation

The UK government ordered a lockdown to the whole of England on Monday to stop the rapid spread of the new mutant version of the coronavirus.

The new measure, which has taken effect from midnight (Tuesday), was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his televised speech on Monday night.

Boris Johnson emphasized, however, that more people in the UK have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus than in other European countries combined, and the government expects everyone in the most vulnerable groups to receive the first dose of the coronavirus by mid-February. This will allow a number of restrictions to be lifted, the British prime minister said. However, Johnson said even stricter restrictions are needed now.



From Tuesday (5th January), the entire population of England will be able to leave their homes again only in the most justified cases, such as shopping, buying medicines, having medical care or doing exercise. Schools need to switch to online education and outdoor sports facilities also need to close.

MTI

pixabay