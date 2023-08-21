The heatwave will continue this week, and the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase over the weekend

The heatwave will continue this week with maximums of between 29 and 36 degrees Celsius, then at the end of the week the chance of rain and thunderstorms will increase, and precipitation can be expected in several places on Sunday – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.



Mostly clear, sunny weather is expected on Monday, only a few cumulus clouds may form, and there will be no precipitation. The air movement mostly remains weak or moderate, only in the Tiszántúl can there be occasional strong gusts of wind. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 31 and 35 degrees.

On Tuesday, a lot of sunshine is expected with few veils and cumulus clouds. Precipitation is unlikely, but occasional showers may form. Air movement will remain moderate. By dawn, the air usually cools down to between 18 and 22 degrees, but it can be a few degrees cooler in cold-sensitive places, and slightly milder on the waterfront and in larger cities. The highest daytime temperature is between 29 and 36 degrees.

On Wednesday, in addition to cumulus and veil clouds, a lot of sunshine is expected, with a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms in the northern counties. The wind can only get stronger during thunderstorms. By dawn, the air usually cools down to between 18 and 22 degrees. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 29 and 36 degrees.

On Thursday, the sunny weather may be disturbed by cumulus and veil clouds, and showers and thunderstorms may occur in places. The wind can only get stronger during thunderstorms. The air warms up from 15-23 degrees in the morning to between 28 and 35 degrees in the afternoon.

On Friday, the sunny weather may be disturbed by veil clouds and the formation of cumulus clouds becoming more intense in some places, and sporadic showers and thunderstorms may occur. The southerly wind may pick up in places, and strong, stormy gusts may occur during thunderstorms. 17-24 degrees in the morning and 28-36 degrees in the afternoon.

On Saturday, in addition to strong cumulus clouds, more or less sunshine is likely and scattered showers and thunderstorms may occur. The most southerly wind may pick up, and stormy gusts may occur during thunderstorms. The air warms up from 17-22 degrees in the morning to 28-36 degrees in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the sky will be moderate to heavily cloudy. Compared to the previous days, the probability of precipitation is higher, so there may be rain, showers, and thunderstorms in many places in the second half of the day. The wind turns to the northwest, invigorates, and may even strengthen in some places. The minimum temperature is likely between 17 and 23 degrees, and the maximum is between 26 and 35 degrees.

