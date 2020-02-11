Cyber attacks against schools and hospitals up last year

The number of cyberattacks against educational and health-care institutes and hospitals increased significantly last year, the head of the National Cyber Defence Institute (NKI), part of the Hungarian National Security Service, said. Phishing scams and ransomware are the two most common problems, Balázs Bencsik told a press conference, adding that it was vitally important that people affected by such attacks should be able to recognise them and avoid data theft. Bencsik warned that the number of cyberattacks was especially high during the tax season, noting that mobile apps were often harmful.

Information on possible threats and advice on how to protection personal data are available on the websites www.saferinternet.hu, www.nki.gov.hu, www.gyermekmento.hu and www.police.hu. Henrik Szabó, of the police’s crime prevention unit, said over 34,000 children received cyber awareness training in 541 schools last year and numerous presentations were held targeting parents and teachers. Zsuzsanna Kurkó, project coordinator for the International Children’s Safety Service’s Safer Internet Program, said a global campaign dubbed Safer Internet Day will be held on Tuesday, with more than 150 countries participating.

MTI