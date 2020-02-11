Hungary and US cooperate to aid religious minorities in Iraq

Hungary and the United States are cooperating to provide aid for religious minorities in Iraq that survived genocide, Tristan Azbej, the state secretary in charge of the Hungary Helps aid scheme, told public news channel M1.

Azbej said it was important to put a commitment to helping persecuted Christians into action. Hungary and the US are cooperating to rebuild Qaraqosh, in northern Iraq, occupied by the terrorist organisation Islamic State in 2014. Both countries also aid the Yazidis, another persecuted community, so they can remain in their homeland, he added. Azbej said the US looked to the Hungary Helps scheme as an example when launching its aid programme for persecuted Christians.

Azbej said freedom of religion was a focus point on the National Prayer Breakfast held in Washington, DC, on February 5-6. Among the 3,000 guests attending were also Hungarian politicians of both the ruling and opposition parties, he added.

MTI