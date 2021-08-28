Justice Minister Inaugurates Hungarian Prep School in Subotica

Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga attended the inauguration ceremony of a new prep school for ethnic Hungarian children in northern Serbia’s Subotica (Szabadka) on Thursday.

“The future is built when a new school is completed, with a new community being born. Where a new community is born, the future is built on strong foundations,” Varga said in her address. The new facility, offering crèche and kindergarten services to 100 ethnic Hungarian children, was built with the Hungarian government’s assistance using a budget of 884 million forints (EUR 2.5m). “This programme, coupled with other economic and educational projects, is a joint achievement which will ensure that 15 million Hungarians can stay and prosper in their homeland,” the minister said.

István Pásztor, head of the ethnic Hungarian VMSZ party, spoke highly of the Hungarian government’s efforts to promote ethnic Hungarian communities, with special regard to its programme aimed at providing assistance to Hungarian kindergartens.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay