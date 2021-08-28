Hungary Records One Covid Death, 189 New Infections

One Covid patient died over the past 24 hours, while 189 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday. So far 5,725,336 people have received a first jab, while 5,505,341 have been fully vaccinated.

Fully 266,000 Hungarians have already received booster jabs. The number of active infections stands at 6,363, while hospitals are treating 82 Covid patients, 8 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,137 people in official quarantine, while 6,542,042 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 811,706 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,057. Fully 775,286 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay