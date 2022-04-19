Due to the Danger of Thunderstorms, a First Degree Warning Has Been Issued for Almost Every County, Snow and Ice May Come on Tuesday

Due to the risk of thunderstorms, the National Meteorological Service issued a first-level warning to almost every county on Tuesday.

In an alert sent to MTI on Monday, they said that in addition to the showers on Tuesday, there was a chance of thunderstorms in almost the entire country, which could be accompanied by heavy rainfalls.

Due to the risk of thunderstorms in Budapest, Pest, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Csongrád-Csanád, Fejér, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Komárom-Esztergom, Nógrád, Tolna and Veszprém county, a first instance warning was issued.

In the first half of the day there will be a lot of clouds over us. In the eastern and northeastern counties, however, the cloud cover may be thinner. Snow showers may form in the mountains.

The highest daytime temperatures are expected on Tuesday between 6 and 13 degrees.

There may be scattered showers several times during the rest of the week. After the cool weather, warming is expected in the second half of the week.

telex.hu

pixabay