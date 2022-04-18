Her Husband May Have Killed the Woman Found Dead in Zirc

Her husband may have killed the woman who was found dead on Zirc on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement issued by the Veszprém County Police Headquarters, it was recalled that a 43-year-old woman had been found dead in the courtyard of a family house in Zirc.

It was suspected that after a hassle, her husband stabbed the woman with a knife.

The 56-year-old man was arrested by police at the scene, detained and interrogated as a suspect, and his arrest was proposed.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted against the man for a well-founded suspicion of murder, the statement said.

MTI

pixabay