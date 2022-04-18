Changeable Spring Weather to Remain

On Monday, more and more clouds will form during the day, which can periodically obscure the sun for a longer period of time.

Rainfall, snowy rain can occur in the mountains. There also can be thunderstorms in some places. In many places, we can experience strong northeastern wind, which is sometimes increasing to storms in the east, and will eventually subside in the evening.

The lowest night temperature will be between -5 and +5 degrees. Weak frost can occur over a larger area.

The highest daytime temperatures are expected to be between 8 and 13 degrees on Monday.

MTI

pixabay