More Soldiers Assigned to Help Out Staff at Vaccination Points

The Hungarian Armed Forces has assigned more soldiers to help out staff at Hungary’s designated coronavirus vaccination points during this week’s national vaccination campaign, the defence ministry said.

Another 480 soldiers have been assigned to hospitals and health-care institutions in addition to the 300 who have been assisting the Covid response efforts, the ministry said in a statement. This means there are now some 800 soldiers supporting the health-care system at 79 locations, it said. The soldiers assigned to the hospitals help out with logistical tasks, temperature screenings, directing patients to the right place as well as with administrative and transportation tasks.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay