Hungary Registers 6,518 New Covid Infections, 171 Deaths

Altogether 171 patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 6,518 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 6,043,116 people have received a first jab, while 5,801,593 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 1,939,582 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 147,558, while hospitals are treating 6,830 Covid-19 patients, 663 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 1,032,215 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 33,343. Fully 851,314 people have made a recovery. There are 49,737 people in official quarantine, while the number of tests taken stands at 8,157,875.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay