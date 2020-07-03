Non-EU citizens won’t get entry

As the EU opens up travel to Europe for the citizens of 14 countries outside of the bloc, Hungary will keep its borders closed for the time being.

The EU on Tuesday approved by a majority to open up the bloc to tourists and business travellers from 14 countries beyond its borders. The countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Facebook that Hungary has decided not to allow citizens of non-EU countries, except for Serbia, to enter the country, since doing so would not serve the health interest of Hungarians. The EU proposal that member states should reopen their borders to citizens of 14 countries outside the bloc was discussed in the interior ministry in the morning. Orbán said, however, a decision has been made to reinstall a corridor for travellers transiting Hungary. Travellers passing through the country will be required to use the designated route in the same way they were required to during the peak period of the coronavirus epidemic, Orbán said. Hungarian border controls will remain strict, the prime minister added.