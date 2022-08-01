Warm Summer Weather to come Again This Week

On Monday, we can prepare for a lot of sunshine in addition to cumulus clouds. Showers and thunderstorms may occur in the afternoon in places on the western side of Transdanubia.

We can expect a strong, sometimes stormy northwesterly wind in the environment of a brisk thunderstorm. During the day, the temperature varies between 26-32 degrees. On Tuesday, in addition to cumulus clouds, the sun will shine everywhere for longer periods. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may occur in the middle third of the country. The northerly wind can be strong in Transdanubia and in the northeast. We can prepare for 11-19 in the morning and 27-33 degrees in the afternoon. On Wednesday, several hours of sunshine are expected, insignificant showers may occur. The air movement will be weak and moderate. The air continues to warm, the peak temperature is between 29-34 degrees. The weather will be sunny on Thursday and Friday, and precipitation is not expected anywhere. Strong gusts may accompany the southerly wind in the northwest. On Thursday, we can measure 30-35 degrees, and on Friday 32-37 degrees during the hottest hours.

