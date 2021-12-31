In some places it can be up to 16 degrees on the last day of the year

The year ends with a slight time, and on New Year’s Eve they can measure up to 16 degrees Celsius in some places, but slightly cooler weather is expected in the Northeast. On the first weekend of the new year, the weather will be foggy and cloudy in many places, but no significant precipitation is expected, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Friday, New Year’s Day, the clouds are decreasing in an increasing area from the south-west and the west, but overcast, humid areas with fog spots may remain, especially in the northeastern counties. Sporadic drizzle is expected in the north-eastern part of the country, less rain, and in the evening it is likely to be light in Borsod and Szabolcs. It will be brisk in several places, with strong winds in some parts of the central part of the country. The minima are minus 1 and plus 7, the maxima are usually between 9 and 16 degrees Celsius, and in the Northeast only between plus 2 and 8 degrees Celsius.

By Saturday and New Year’s Eve, fog and fog may form in the windless landscapes. Until this is dissolved, the weather may remain cloudy and cloudy in the southwest. In the northeastern and eastern counties, there may be rain and showers until morning, after which no significant rainfall is likely. During the day, the sky will usually be slightly or moderately cloudy, with several hours of sunshine. At dawn, the wind is getting stronger in many places, and in some places, the wind is getting stormy, but the air movement in the southwestern part of the country may remain weak throughout. They can measure values ​​between 0 and 7 degrees in the morning and usually between 10 and 14 degrees in the afternoon, but it can be several degrees colder in the cloudier northeast.

By Sunday, fog is forming in several places, some of which may persist. During the day, cloud cover will gradually increase from the northwest, but significant rainfall is unlikely. In Northern Transdanubia, the air movement may intensify in some places. In the coldest hours between minus 4 and plus 4 degrees, in the afternoon in sunny landscapes 7-12, in the permanently overcast, foggy, foggy parts can be expected only between plus 2 and 6 degrees – read the forecast.

debreceninap.hu