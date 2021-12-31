The place and time of the second round of vaccination of children in Debrecen have been designated

The Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen has chosen the location of the second round, ie repeated vaccination of the 5-11-year-olds – writes hirek.unideb.hu.

The specialists will perform the second (repeated) vaccination of the 5-11-year-olds in the building of the Interactive Medical Practice Center of the Faculty of General Medicine of the University of Debrecen (98th side of the Ophthalmology Clinic, Debrecen, Nagyerdei Boulevard).

Registration and appointments only had to be made before the first round of vaccination, with booster vaccinations due in three weeks from the first, so they will take place between 5 January and 20 January 2022.

Vaccination against coronavirus in children aged 5-11 years began at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen in mid-December. Vaccination of children is carried out with the involvement of specialists from the Pediatric Clinic, which is supervised by a professional working group in order to ensure maximum patient safety.