The Android band is preparing for a large-scale concert

On November 5, the legendary prog-rock band from Debrecen, which also includes the vice chancellor of the University of Debrecen, will play the entire repertoire of their first performance forty-two years ago. They are also preparing a special selection and a Pink Floyd block for the approximately three-hour mega-concert.

On December 5, 1980, Android took the stage for the first time. The more than four decades that have passed have been extremely intense for the musicians, and they have been active ever since, despite more or less breaks. Since 2008, they have been giving concerts continuously and regularly. The band is now making a special commitment, giving a framework to their rich career so far, they decided to go back to the basics and play the show that the audience could hear from them for the very first time.

The “Prog-rock Evening with Android” concert will be held on November 5, Saturday, from 7 p.m. in Nagyerdei Víztorony. Krisztina Nacsa (vocals) and László Szabó (guitar, vocals) will participate in the evening.

