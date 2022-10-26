Physical education teachers were remembered at the University of Debrecen

The staff of the Sports Science Coordination Institute and the students majoring in physical education paid their respects to the former teachers of the University of Debrecen on Tuesday at the memorial plaque placed next to the DEAC track.

The maple bush planted in memory of the excellent physical education teachers of the university next to the Sports Science Education Center has been growing for six years. It became a tradition then that on the occasion of All Saints’ Day, the leaders, teachers and students of the institution lay a wreath at the foot of the maple tree, which preserves the memory of the exemplary teachers.

At the commemoration, the lasting merits of the DEAC’s hereditary president, István Nyirkos, were recalled, and then the bust of the former linguist professor was laid with a wreath at the sports complex in Dóczy József Street.

