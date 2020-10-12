Unions Call on Áder to Return Law on Health-Care Employment to Parliament

An association of trade unions of medical university employees on Friday called on President János Áder not to sign a recent law on health-care employment and send it back to parliament for reconsideration, arguing that the legislation was incompatible with Hungary’s constitution.

The OSZSZ association of the trade unions of four Hungarian medical universities said that the new law on the status of health-care employees, which also regulates a major raise in doctors’ wages, violates the right to free employment and entrepreneurship while barring employees and their interest associations from concluding agreements with the employers.

The right to conclude collective agreements with employers is enshrined in the constitution, OSZSZ said. Earlier, the doctors’ union MOSZ and the Liga union association sent similar requests to Áder.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay