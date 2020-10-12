Nestle Hungaria Starts HuF 50 BN Expansion at Pet Food Plant

Nestle Hungaria laid the cornerstone of a 50 billion forint (EUR 139.6m) expansion at its pet food plant in Buk, northwest Hungary, on Friday.

Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade, said at the event that the investment, the company’s biggest ever in Hungary, would raise the plant’s capacity by 30% and create 160 jobs.

Nestle has invested more than 2 billion euros in Hungary, and it counts more than 1,000 Hungarian SMEs among its suppliers, he added.

The total costs of the expansion will be around 140 million euros, Nestle Hungaria managing director Péter Noszek said.

