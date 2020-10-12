Hungarian Consortium in Talks to Buy Budapest Airport

A consortium of Hungarian companies and businesspeople is conducting negotiations about buying Liszt Ferenc International operator Budapest Airport from its three foreign owners, public news channel M1 said on Sunday citing a report by financial news agency Bloomberg.

M1 said that chances for buying back the airport, privatised 15 years ago, could now be better since the coronavirus pandemic has curbed airport valuations.

The airport operator has three owners: GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, a Canadian pension fund and AviAlliance, an airport management company which in turn is owned by another Canadian fund, Bloomberg said.

Senior analyst of Századvég Gábor Regős told M1 that it made a considerable difference whether the country’s air transport hub had Hungarian or international owners considering that profits totalled 30 billion forints (EUR 84m) last year.

