DK Vows to Lead Hungary Into Euro Zone

The Democratic Coalition will lead Hungary into the euro zone if it is victorious in next year’s general election, Balázs Barkóczi, the party’s spokesman, told an online press conference.

Hungarians are “fed up with” price increases regardless of their political allegiances, Barkóczi said, citing a study indicating that Hungary’s current inflation trends are expected to continue. The politician lamented that neither wages nor pensions were keeping up with inflation, saying that millions of Hungarians were now forced to pay the price of ruling Fidesz’s “failed economic policies”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay