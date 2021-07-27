DK Vows to Lead Hungary Into Euro Zone

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on DK Vows to Lead Hungary Into Euro Zone

The Democratic Coalition will lead Hungary into the euro zone if it is victorious in next year’s general election, Balázs Barkóczi, the party’s spokesman, told an online press conference.

 

Hungarians are “fed up with” price increases regardless of their political allegiances, Barkóczi said, citing a study indicating that Hungary’s current inflation trends are expected to continue. The politician lamented that neither wages nor pensions were keeping up with inflation, saying that millions of Hungarians were now forced to pay the price of ruling Fidesz’s “failed economic policies”.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Gulyás: Linking EU Funds to Judiciary Reform ‘Nonsensical’

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Matolcsy Plugs Away at Arguments for Fiscal Tightening

Tóháti Zsuzsa

DK Vows to Lead Hungary Into Euro Zone

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *