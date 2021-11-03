PMI Climbs to 53.1 in October

Hungary’s seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was 53.1 points in October, edging up from 52 points in September, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim) said on Tuesday.

A PMI over 50 signals expansion in the manufacturing sector. Among the PMI sub-indices, the new orders index rose from the previous month and remained over 50. The production volume index also rose and stayed over the 50-point mark, showing expansion for the eighth month in a row.

