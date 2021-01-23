93 Covid Fatalities, 1,344 More Infections

Fully 93 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,344 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 358,317, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The death toll has risen to 11,904, while 239,880 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 106,533, while there are 3,854 hospitalised Covid patients, 259 on a ventilator.

Altogether 20,095 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,035,627.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (66,711) and Pest County (44,537) so far, followed by the counties of Hajdú-Bihar (20,253), Győr-Moson-Sopron (20,180) and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (19,971). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (7,709).

