Hit-and-run in Debrecen – Police Looking for Eyewitnesses

Debrecen police are looking for eyewitnesses of a fatal road accident that happened on 22 January 2021.

According to the available information, a pedestrian was hit by a car at the Árpád Tér-Nyíl Utca zebra crossing around 17.45 on 22 January 2021. As the white car hit the 60-year-old man, it drove away without giving any help.

The victim suffered so severe injuries that he died on the way to the hospital.

Hajdú-Bihar Central Police Station asks if anyone has valuable information on the accident please call 06-52/457-040, 06-80-555-111, 112 or 107.

Source: debreceninap.hu