Avalanche sweeps away Hungarian couple in South Tyrol, husband dies

An avalanche swept away a Hungarian couple on Monday in the Aurina Valley in Italy’s Trentino-Alto Adige (South Tyrol) region. The husband died, while his wife remained unharmed, according to the local newspaper Corriere Dell’Alto Adige.

The couple was hiking on the Riesernock mountain when the avalanche occurred. According to initial reconstructions, the Hungarian hikers were returning to the valley via the Arthur Hardegen trail at an altitude of around 2,500 meters when the avalanche started. It carried the 52-year-old husband approximately 200–300 meters, while his wife was only grazed. She remained uninjured.

Authorities received the alert around 5 p.m. The mountain rescue team of the financial police was dispatched to the scene with a Pelikan 2 helicopter. By the time the carabinieri and fire brigade arrived, the man was already deceased.

The Aurina Valley is currently one of the few areas in South Tyrol covered with a thick layer of snow, attracting many skiers and hikers.

