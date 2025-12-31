Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem

As of 26 December 2025, the Eurosystem’s total assets and liabilities stood at €6,163.8 billion, reflecting a weekly increase of €28.9 billion. Key changes included a rise in banknotes in circulation to €1,620.2 billion and an increase in lending to euro area credit institutions for monetary policy operations to €36.7 billion, while securities holdings slightly decreased to €4,070.2 billion. Liabilities to euro area and non-euro area residents also rose, with revaluation accounts remaining stable at €1,100.0 billion and capital and reserves unchanged at €36.9 billion.

Assets:

Total assets: €6,163.8 billion, up €28.9 billion from last week.

Gold and gold receivables: €1,128.6 billion (unchanged).

Claims on non-euro area residents in foreign currency: €501.6 billion (down €0.5 billion).

Lending to euro area credit institutions for monetary policy operations: €36.7 billion (+€11.4 billion).

Securities of euro area residents in euro: €4,070.2 billion (slightly down €0.1 billion).

Other assets: €322.4 billion (+€5.7 billion).

Liabilities:

Total liabilities: €6,163.8 billion, up €28.9 billion.

Banknotes in circulation: €1,620.2 billion (+€8.1 billion).

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions for monetary policy operations: €2,623.0 billion (down €7.3 billion).

Other liabilities to euro area residents: €198.3 billion (+€9.7 billion).

Liabilities to non-euro area residents in euro: €175.0 billion (+€12.9 billion).

Revaluation accounts: €1,100.0 billion (unchanged).

Capital and reserves: €36.9 billion (unchanged).

Notes:

Changes in balances largely reflect transactions during the week.

Totals may not sum exactly due to rounding.

(ecb.europa.eu)