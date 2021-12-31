Hajdúsámson donated 32 crochet octopuses to the Children’s Clinic in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Hajdúsámson donated 32 crochet octopuses to the Children’s Clinic in Debrecen

The volunteers crochet octopuses, called Koripos, according to a given standard, which are very cute, colorful, and reach the hospital for premature babies – according to a statement from the town of Hajdúsámson.

Hajdúsámson joined the “Octopuses in the Incubator” initiative last year.

We personally handed over 32 Korips to the head of the Premature Department of the Debrecen Children’s Clinic, Dr. Tamás Kovács, and his colleagues – said Lászlóné Dandé, the deputy mayor of the settlement.

We will continue to make Koripok every year with the noble volunteers and the staff of the Petőfi Sándor Városi Könyvtár, Múzeum és Kiállítóhely, who were also active participants and organizers of the crochet.

The creators of Koripok: Petra Üveges, Alexandra Antal, Brigitta Csík, and Magdolna Tóthné Bobonka from Debrecen.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

The place and time of the second round of vaccination of children in Debrecen have been designated

Bácsi Éva

We can search for real estate in Debrecen in a new GIS system

Bácsi Éva

Hajdúsámson donated 32 crochet octopuses to the Children’s Clinic in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *