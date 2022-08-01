Even woody plants are dying in Debrecen due to the extreme drought

Local News
Bácsi Éva

The following seems to occur in the absence of rain and irrigation: even the more resistant plants begin to give up the fight against drought.

The saddest pictures of the summer from Debrecen: Lake Vekeri has dried up

In more and more places in Debrecen, we can see the sad situation that can be seen in our recordings. According to Időkép’s precipitation summary, only 5-10 millimeters of precipitation fell in the area of Cívisváros in the past 30 days, instead of the usual 60 at this time.

The condition of the hedges and the trees also looks particularly tragic:

 

debreceninap.hu

