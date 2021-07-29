This is how the broken pole was stolen in Hajdúböszörmény

Police in Hajdúböszörmény ask the population for help in identifying the two men in the photo.

The unknown men walked on foot on May 22, 2021 around 9 pm in Hajdúböszörmény, from the direction of Ady Square to Perczel Mór Street, then arriving at the railway crossing on 3509 road, picked up the broken pole from the ground and took it with them.

The police ask that anyone who recognizes the two men in the photo or has information about the crime report in person at the Hajdúböszörmény Police Headquarters (4220 Hajdúböszörmény, Kossuth u. No. 2), or make a report by phone available 24 hours a day on 06-52 / 457-040, or the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111, or 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

police.hu