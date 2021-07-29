Tesco and WWF Join Forces to Reduce Ecological Footprint through Affordable and Healthy Food Choices

Today marks this year’s Earth Overshoot Day, when humanity’s demand for natural resources and services exceeds what Earth can regenerate within the year. This means that our way of living generates as much global demand on nature as if we lived on 1.7 planets[1]. Yet we only have this one. We all need to make a change to secure our future on the planet.

The way we produce, distribute and consume food is a significant part of our ecological footprint. Food is becoming the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Forty percent of all food produced is wasted2. The food which never gets eaten is responsible for 10% of the global emissions of greenhouse gases, and food production is one of the biggest contributors to the loss of biodiversity and habitats2. An estimated 61.5% of natural habitats in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) are affected by agricultural production3.

Therefore, Tesco and WWF are joining forces to raise awareness of sustainable eating habits to improve health and mitigate the environmental impact of our food

‘Our food system relies on nature, but nature is in trouble. Today, Earth Overshoot Day, underlines the fact that we are literally consuming our future — and the food we produce and eat is a big part of the problem. Therefore, I welcome WWF’s partnership with Tesco, one of the leading retailers in Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, to support a shift to sustainable as well as affordable everyday shopping choices in these countries’. – Andreas Beckmann, Chief Executive of WWF Central and Eastern Europe

Commenting on the partnership, CEO of Tesco Central Europe Matt Simister said: ‘I’m delighted to be working with the expertise and passion that WWF bring. We share a desire to reduce the impact of food on the planet and support a shift towards more sustainable consumption and production. Food is central to our health and the health of the planet and our customers are looking to us for help. Our partnership with WWF will help drive demand for sustainable choices all the way from farm to fork by raising awareness and encouraging change’.

The Tesco-WWF Partnership in the Central European region will focus on three key areas:

Raising awareness amongst Tesco colleagues of the role they can play to reduce the impact of corporate operations on the environment and nature;

Stimulating customer interest in, and awareness of sustainable food choices that they can make every day; and

Working together with suppliers and partners to raise awareness of best practice sustainable production and ensure affordable choices for shoppers.

