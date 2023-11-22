18-Year-Old Boy Dies in Accident at His Workplace in Nádudvar

A fatal accident occurred on Monday, November 20th, at the premises of a reed factory, the victim being an 18-year-old young man.

In connection with the incident, the National Ambulance Service told the press that the man had been taken to hospital by a rescue helicopter in a life-threatening condition. Later, the press center of the University of Debrecen reported that the injured person had died in the university’s clinical center despite quick and professional medical care. The police initiated criminal proceedings in relation to the case due to the suspicion of committing the offense of reckless endangerment causing death.



debreceninap.hu