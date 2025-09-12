The weather will turn drier over the weekend, but rain will return on Sunday

The weather will turn drier over the weekend: on Friday and Saturday mostly sunny weather with cumulus clouds is expected, with maximum temperatures just below 30 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, however, a frontal cloud system will pass over the country, bringing rain, showers, and thunderstorms in many places. Winds will be brisk, sometimes strong, and in areas with persistent rainfall daytime highs will stay below 20 degrees, according to HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

Friday: Even in areas covered by stratus clouds the sun will break through, and afterwards, as elsewhere, cumulus clouds and sunshine will dominate, with only a few showers possible. Winds will remain light to moderate. The highest daytime temperatures are likely between 24 and 29 degrees.

Saturday: After the morning mist and patches of fog dissipate, mainly sunny weather is expected with cirrus and cumulus clouds. During the day only isolated showers or thunderstorms may occur, but in the evening cloud cover will increase, and with it the chance of rain, especially in northern and western regions. Winds will remain mostly moderate, picking up at times near the Fertő Lake area with southerly to southeasterly gusts. Temperatures will rise from morning lows of 11–18 degrees to afternoon highs of 24–29 degrees.

Sunday: A mostly continuous frontal cloud system will cross the country from west to east, bringing widespread rain, showers, and thunderstorms. Strong gusts will accompany the wind, which will shift from southerly/southeasterly to northwesterly/northerly. Morning temperatures will range from 14 to 20 degrees. Daytime highs are expected to remain below 20 degrees in persistently rainy areas, while in the southeast and east, ahead of the cold front, it may still rise to 25–27 degrees.

(MTI)