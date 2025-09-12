New program launched at the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Economics at the University of Debrecen has reached another milestone: starting in September, it will launch its Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program.

On September 3, 2025, the DBA Council held its session, during which letters of appointment were handed over and decisions were made regarding admissions. The aim of the program is to expand students’ business and leadership knowledge at the highest level, while also raising questions about the roles of participants and supporting institutions.

External members of the Council include Dr. Levente Szabó, CEO of KITE Zrt., Dr. Szabolcs Tóth, CEO of DKV Zrt., and Dr. Lajos Fazekas, managing director of Aquaticum Debrecen Kft. All of them accepted the university’s invitation and intend to support the implementation of the program with their professional expertise – according to a post on the Faculty’s Facebook page.

While the involvement of external members is theoretically meant to strengthen the program’s credibility, it is worth noting that both DKV Zrt. and Aquaticum Debrecen Kft. have been operating at a loss for years. At local assembly meetings it is regularly emphasized that the financial situation of the public transport company and the city’s bath operator places a serious burden on the municipal budget. In this light, it is questionable to what extent these companies can serve as genuine examples or models in a doctoral program that aims to present successful corporate management and business strategies.

Fotó: Debreceni Egyetem Gazdaságtudományi Kar Facebook-page