New orchard, solar park and state-of-the-art equipment at the University of Debrecen’s Institutes for Agricultural Research and Educational Farm

The Horticultural Experimental Station in Pallag, part of the Agricultural Research Institutes and Training Farm of the University of Debrecen, has been expanded with a new, modern apple orchard, a solar park, and cutting-edge production support equipment. UD Agrár Ltd., a company wholly owned by the University of Debrecen, won nearly HUF 600 million in grant funding under the Rural Development Program for the support of demonstration farms. The results of the project were presented at a closing event by the university’s experts.

“Thanks to this grant we were able to implement forward-looking developments that allow us to respond effectively to changes in climate and environmental factors. This is especially important because the Agricultural Research Institutes and Training Farm, together with UD Agrár Ltd., provide practical training grounds for both university students in agricultural programs and high school students. Getting to know modern technologies is indispensable for their training, as it gives them marketable knowledge and practical skills,” said Endre Harsányi at the project’s closing event.

The Vice Rector for Sectoral Development responsible for agricultural and food science emphasized that Hungary’s only BSc program in precision agricultural engineering – which offers a dual degree with South Dakota State University – can only remain competitive with American universities if it provides a world-class technological background. In his view, the complex system acquired for research, education, and production purposes now makes the institution a market leader in the field of precision agriculture.

“The mission of UD Agrár Ltd. is to serve research, innovation, education, practical training, and professional consulting in local regions, based on societal needs and expectations, through the implementation and transfer of the highest level of knowledge-based research, development, and innovation. Accordingly, during the project we established a 3-hectare intensive apple orchard, giving preference to drought-resistant varieties such as Idared, Golden Reinders, and Granny Smith. As part of infrastructure development, we purchased a state-of-the-art pneumatic seeder, a plot combine harvester, and a Massey Ferguson tractor. In addition to building and installing a solar system, we also acquired a portable, high-performance solar unit with energy storage,” listed Attila Sándor Tóth, managing director of UD Agrár Ltd.

He added that the project also aimed to present and showcase the latest innovative precision agriculture technologies to agricultural stakeholders in the region. As part of the project, 12 demonstration farm programs were organized.

At the closing event it was highlighted that thanks to the developments, the Pallag Horticultural Experimental Station will be able to achieve significant savings in operational costs, which the university will reinvest in research and development, equipment purchases, and further improvements.

The total cost of the project was HUF 631 million, with a funding intensity of 95 percent. UD Agrár Ltd. received HUF 600 million in non-refundable support for its implementation.

The project titled “Support for Demonstration Farms at UD Agrár Ltd.” (Project ID 3485118691) was carried out under the Rural Development Program call VP1-1.2.1-23.

