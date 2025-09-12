University of Debrecen and Béres sign cooperation agreement to support pharmaceutical education and research

The University of Debrecen has signed a framework cooperation agreement with Béres Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and the Béres Foundation for a Complete Life Nonprofit Organization. According to the document, the Hungarian company will support the education of students at the Faculty of Pharmacy through a scholarship program, among other initiatives, and joint research projects are also planned.

At the signing ceremony, the rector of the University of Debrecen (UD) recalled that when Teva acquired the Debrecen-based Biogal Pharmaceutical Factory in 2004, a number of small and medium-sized pharmaceutical enterprises independent of Teva emerged in the city and its surroundings. At that time, the university, the municipality of Debrecen, and the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry decided to establish the Pharmapolis Innovative Pharmaceutical Cluster to bring these actors together. A cluster-like cooperation system was formed, soon joined by Richter Pharmaceuticals.

Zoltán Szilvássy added that the University of Debrecen first established contact with Béres Pharmaceuticals nearly 20 years ago, which gained new momentum with the opening of the Szolnok Campus.

“Now is the time to document our mutual commitment. This can open a new chapter in which Hungarian research institutes and market actors work together on projects that can lead to real market success. The University of Debrecen has already supported many pharmaceutical companies on the basis of mutual benefits,” the rector stated.

Chancellor Zoltán Bács emphasized that the institution’s main focus area is the health industry, and accordingly, it is constantly developing its network of connections.

“In order to produce and sell a product, a long path must be followed. It can begin with university research and development, then continue with manufacturing and marketing. We would be delighted if the latest university research results could also find their way into market products. The agreement with Béres may also bring such results,” said Bács Zoltán.

He also welcomed that, under the agreement, the Béres Foundation will support talented students of the Faculty of Pharmacy through scholarships.

Dean Ildikó Bácskay of the UD Faculty of Pharmacy said that the faculty’s goal is to build a multi-actor pharmaceutical ecosystem, into which the agreement with Béres fits well. As a result of the agreement, specialists from the pharmaceutical company may deliver lectures, transferring their knowledge to students through practical examples.

“It is very important that we participate in research together with Béres Pharmaceuticals. In unity with research, we can provide quality education to our students that stands the test on both the domestic and international markets. In this way, we can supply outstanding professionals for employers,” she added.

Marcell Béres, president of Béres Pharmaceuticals and grandson of József Béres, inventor of Béres Drops, said at the signing ceremony that in cooperation with the University of Debrecen, they primarily want to support the education of pharmacy students with the involvement of Béres experts. Joint pharmaceutical research projects and factory visits are also planned.

“József Béres was driven by curiosity, persistence, and his trust in others. That is how he went from being dismissed as a charlatan to becoming a Széchenyi Prize-winning, respected researcher. We at Béres still draw on his principles today. The University of Debrecen is also home to continuous innovation, the cornerstone of renewal. I hope that thanks to this cooperation, several future József Béres will emerge from the university,” he said.

Klára Béres, president of the Béres Foundation, said their work focuses on serving the fullness of human life. They consider the balance of physical and mental health to be essential, which requires high-quality education and training for young people. In this, the University of Debrecen plays a leading role in supporting, guiding, and preparing the next generations for life.

“I am convinced that by showcasing the value of talent, we can set an example for young pharmacy students. Talent exists to create value for the benefit of others, and our scholarship helps achieve this,” said Klára Béres.

