BMW to officially open Debrecen factory on September 26, launching electric iX3 production

BMW Group has officially announced the opening date of its new factory in Debrecen, Hungary. The facility, which will produce the company’s first Neue Klasse model—the fully electric BMW iX3—is set to be inaugurated on Friday, September 26, 2025. BMW describes the opening as a milestone that will define the next chapter of its global manufacturing network – it can be read at the vg.hu.

Debrecen will host the start of a new era for the German automaker. “Our state-of-the-art facility will produce the first Neue Klasse model, the fully electric BMW iX3,” the company confirmed, highlighting the plant’s strategic significance in BMW’s shift toward electrification.

The plant, a massive 1,000-meter-long production hall, was constructed from scratch in just two years. For BMW and the wider German automotive industry, the facility represents a key investment in future mobility. CEO Oliver Zipse emphasized in German media, “The situation is serious in every respect. Our industry is undergoing a selection process—only the strong survive.”

BMW is aiming high with the iX3. The company plans to redefine the automotive experience with revolutionary design, including clean, monolithic lines, slim vertical kidney grilles reminiscent of the Neue Klasse X concept, and a panoramic dashboard display that projects speed, navigation, and driver-assistance data across the windshield. Technological advancements promise up to 800 kilometers of range on a single charge and the ability to add 100 kilometers of range in just 2.5 minutes using fast charging.

Annual production at the Debrecen plant is expected to reach 150,000 iX3 vehicles, with the facility exclusively producing electric cars. The factory currently employs several thousand workers and also runs a dual vocational training program, which welcomed an additional 100 students in early September. BMW continues to recruit more personnel to meet production demands.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, BMW is already planning a small power plant at the factory, expected to be operational by next spring, to supply green energy for the plant’s operations.