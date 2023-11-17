Viktor Orbán’s sixth grandchild was born

The newcomer is the third child of Viktor Orbán’s 29-year-old daughter, Sára Szokira-Orbán, and her husband, Tamás Szokira.

Although the Prime Minister has not yet confirmed the baby’s birth, Blikk has learned that the little one was born on Wednesday morning in Budapest. The prime minister’s child gave birth to her son at the Szent Imre hospital, who was named Viktor Zsigmond.

The newspaper also knows that Viktor Orbán has already visited his youngest grandson and his daughter in the hospital, both are fine. The prime minister adores his grandchildren and often takes photos with them. His eldest daughter Ráhel and her husband István Tiborcz already have three children, 7-year-old Alíz, 5-year-old Anna Adél and 3-year-old Bertalan.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Viktor Zsigmond was also eagerly awaited by his two older siblings, 5-year-old Johanna and 3-year-old János Fülöp.