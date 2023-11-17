The modernization of the Hétszínvirág kindergarten in Debrecen has been completed

The construction contract was signed on 16.08.2022 by the DMJV Municipality and Nyírépszer Hungária Építőipari, Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Kft.



The handover of the work area took place on September 12, 2022. After a technical handover process of 12 months + 30 days from the start, the customer took back the kindergarten building on October 12, 2023.

The aim of this project was the energy modernization of the Hétszínvirág Kindergarten (4031 Debrecen, Angyalföld tér 4.), owned by the Debrecen County Municipality, the more efficient use of energy and the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions from fossil energy sources.

The institution had poor energetic characteristics, it did not reach the “DD – approaching modern” category, so it needed renovation and modernization. The institution can operate with a maximum of 200 places, the children are placed in 8 groups.

Within the framework of the project, the energy efficiency-oriented development of the building was carried out by modernizing the external boundary structures. The facade walls and roof were thermally insulated, and the existing doors and windows were replaced with PVC frame structures. The kindergarten’s internal plumbing and electrical system were also renovated within the framework of the project.

The fossil energy-based heat-generating equipment and related heating and hot water systems were modernized, air-water heat pumps were installed as renewable energy sources, and the building’s outdoor and indoor lighting systems were also modernized.

In a unique way among kindergartens in Debrecen, mechanical engineering has a smart controller, a computer-controlled system that automatically switches between the heat pump and the district heating-based heating system, depending on which system is more energy efficient and more energy efficient under the given temperature conditions.

In Debrecen’s greenest housing estate, this project is also aligned with the green thinking-centered developments started in Tócóskert.

As part of the project, the building was made barrier-free in accordance with the project. Training material will be developed for the permanent users of the building in relation to the energetic knowledge of the renovated building.

As a result of the development, a modern, energy-efficient, safe, fully able to meet the needs of today’s preschool institution was created, which provides a healthy environment for the upbringing and education of preschool-aged children.

At the request of the management of the institution and the parents, the reconstruction of the yard will also be carried out from other, own funds, not within the framework of this project, which will be completed next year.

The HUF 542,650,700 project was fully implemented with EU funds.