Chinese delegation at the University of Debrecen

Chongqing Medical University initiates clinical and research cooperation and exchange programs involving the clinic with the University of Debrecen. The delegation of the Chinese institution with an exclusive health science spectrum, consisting of professors of obstetrics and gynecology, neurologists, neurosurgeons and infectologists, as well as the director of strategic development, also met with the specialists of the Clinical Center.



The university delegation from the provincial-level Chinese city with 30 million inhabitants came to the University of Debrecen for a two-day visit. They had a meeting with László Csernoch, Academic Vice-Rector, Attila Jenei, Director of the International Education Coordinating Center, and visited the Confucius Institute.

At the meetings, the Chongqing Medical University delegation got to know the University of Debrecen’s extensive training portfolio, research and development and innovation strategy, as well as its clinical patient care system.

The representatives of the Chinese higher education institutions that operate the 12 hospitals discussed cooperation opportunities with Professor Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center, as well as the heads of several clinics, and then visited the Neurological Clinic of the Clinical Center.

The Chinese specialists highly valued the progressive patient care system of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center and the related high-quality scientific work and teaching activities. They called for cooperation between the two institutions, primarily in the field of student and resident mobilities, medical research and clinical trials involving clinical practical training.

We are currently considered the seventh best teaching hospital in China, with the help of the University of Debrecen we want to provide even higher quality training to our future doctors, and join hands to be at the forefront of scientific research in the world

– said the head of the delegation, Professor Yang Zhu.

The president of the Clinical Center emphasized the importance of the scientific spirit and the highest progressiveness in order to continuously raise the standard of patient care, and expressed openness to cooperation.

József Tőzsér, vice chancellor for sector development responsible for life sciences, presented the university’s health industry endeavors to the guests.

The University of Debrecen is involved in all segments of the health industry, with the exception of instrument production, in the production of medical isotopes, vaccines and nutritional supplements, the technology is also provided within the framework of our institution, and with the involvement of university-owned companies. Research harmonization takes place in close cooperation with our industrial partners, the process of innovation is also supported by sectoral cabinets and accredited clusters based on strategic objectives

– emphasized the vice-rector.

During the two-day visit, the members of the delegation also met Chinese visiting doctors participating in the residency training at the University of Debrecen.

(unideb.hu)