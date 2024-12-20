Man killed his parents then committed suicide in Kecskemét

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Man killed his parents then committed suicide in Kecskemét

A man killed his parents and then committed suicide in Kecskemét, announced the Bács-Kiskun County Police Headquarters.

Police.hu writes that yesterday the police went to a family house in Kecskemét after a citizen’s report, where they found the dead couple and their adult child who also lived there. Based on the currently available data, their deaths were caused by the young man who committed suicide after the crime. The county police headquarters launched a homicide investigation.

police.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

Two traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Three traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar County

Police: Events of 3 May in numbers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *