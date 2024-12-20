New artistic director at the Csokonai National Theatre

Director Dániel Halasi will take on the role of Artistic Director at the Csokonai National Theatre starting January 2025. With a career that includes directing nearly 70 plays, Halasi most recently brought the highly acclaimed production of Tündér Lala to the stage in Debrecen.

Dr. Szabolcs Mátyássy, Director of the Csokonai National Theatre, has appointed Dániel Halasi to oversee the theatre’s artistic direction. Over his distinguished career, Halasi has directed close to 70 theatrical productions at some of Hungary’s leading venues. In Debrecen, he previously staged Lúdas Matyi by Mihály Fazekas and, most recently, a highly successful adaptation of Magda Szabó’s novel Tündér Lala.

Dániel Halasi will officially begin his work at the Csokonai National Theatre on January 1, 2025. He will be supported by a newly established Artistic Advisory Board, which will also commence operations in January.

(Csokonai National Theatre)