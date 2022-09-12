IEAS Film Club: Wolfwalkers

The discussion will be moderated by Fruzsina Papp.

Date: Tuesday (13th September) 6:00 pm

Venue: Film Club on Tuesday (September 13), 6 pm, Studio 111.

Program: IEAS Film Club

This week’s film is Wolfwalkers (dir. Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, 2020, AppleTV+).

Short description: A young apprentice hunter and her father journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night.

As usual, we are screening the film from 6 pm in Studio 111, and after the film, we’ll host a discussion about the film and the topics addressed by it. The event itself is free of charge, join us for the fun and bring along your friends, family, roommate and anyone you think would enjoy it.

The language of the event is English.