The country’s neurosurgeons took part in a three-day conference in Debrecen

New achievements used in the Neurosurgery Clinic of the UD Clinical Center were presented at the annual congress of the Hungarian Neurosurgery Society in Debrecen. After a forced absence of two years, the professionals had the opportunity to review the methods that offer the longest possible life and the best quality of life.

Although the discipline of neurosurgery does not appear separately in medical training, it is a defining element of postgraduate training at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen. The specialists of the Neurosurgery Department and Clinic perform their work at an outstanding level, which is not only noticeable locally, but also in a wider perspective. This is also proven by the fact that you have come here to learn about the latest results

– emphasized László Mátyus in his speech at the annual congress of the Hungarian Neurosurgery Society.

The company’s biennial event was canceled in 2020 due to the covid epidemic, so now, after four years, the country’s neurosurgeons were able to gather to develop their professional knowledge using the most modern methods.

We use the latest achievements of our field of science, which we also apply at the Neurosurgery Clinic in Debrecen, even adapted from other institutions around the world. We are proud of the fact that the entire spectrum of brain and spinal surgery interventions is available to us, to which, in addition to our own medical team, several external colleagues have contributed greatly voluntarily, for more than ten years. Their work is world-class in spine surgery, skull base surgery, and gamma knife treatment

– listed László Bognár, director of the UD Neurosurgery Clinic.

As a regional center, the Debrecen clinic provides comprehensive neurosurgery care for approximately one and a half million residents. Professor László Bognár added: that everything is done for the benefit of health, so that the patient lives the longest life, with the best possible quality of life.

Of course, this can be achieved with the cooperation of fellow professionals, and with the support of radiation and chemotherapy colleagues in the field of oncology. This is also the direction of the congress, how we can help patients to live for the longest time, in the best quality of life,

– he explained.

During the three-day conference in Debrecen – between September 8 and 10 – 56 lectures were given in 6 sections.

