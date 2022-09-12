The trial cyclists demonstrated spectacular tricks on the main square of Debrecen, even the rain was no obstacle

Sport
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The trial cyclists demonstrated spectacular tricks on the main square of Debrecen, even the rain was no obstacle

In Debrecen, we have become accustomed to the fact that, for the sake of various sports, Kossuth tér sometimes shows a completely different face to the large public. We can think of the 3X3 basketball tournaments or the free artificial ice rink. This time, however, fans of technical sports could be happy, as the Trial Sport Hungarian Cup competition was held on the obstacle course in front of the Reformed Great Church, where domestic and foreign competitors with specially modified bicycles in several categories also competed on Saturday.

 

debreceninap.hu

