For sustainable safe traffic, DKV performs track maintenance on tram line 1.

The paving panel leveling works will be carried out this week, ie between March 29 and April 1, during downtime, at night, on the section between Ajtó utca and Bem tér, and on Nagyerdei körút.

DKV apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks the public for their understanding and patience.

debreceninap.hu