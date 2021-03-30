The biologist László Papp, who also taught at the University of Debrecen, passed away

László Papp, a full member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA), a Széchenyi Prize-winning Hungarian biologist, zoologist and entomologist, died in the 75th year of his life, the Hungarian Academy of Sciences told MTI on Monday.According to the announcement, László Papp died on Sunday. His main research interests were the morphology of adults and larvae of diptera, the taxonomy of flies, the community structure and association organization of flying insects (mainly flies), and the study and conservation methods of rare insect species.

Photo: MTA

In his work on the taxonomic nomenclature, he described three families of flies, including thirty new flies and three hundred and fifty species of flies. It was the first to detect seven hundred fly species in the fauna of Hungary. This result has also attracted international attention. His work as a book editor is also significant, he has written several internationally recognized manuals with Béla Darvas and Árpád Soós, mainly in the field of entomology.

He began his university studies in 1965 at the Faculty of Science of Eötvös Loránd University, where he received a degree in biology in 1970. After graduating, he became an employee of the Zoo of the Hungarian Museum of Natural History. He worked here for more than ten years, after which he was a primary school teacher in Vecsés for a short time. He started working at the University of Veterinary Medicine in 1982, then in 1986 he returned to the Zoo of the Hungarian Museum of Natural History. Later, he was assigned to lead the joint Animal Ecology Research Group of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences and the Museum, and then he was commissioned as a research professor. In addition to his museum position, he taught at the University of Veterinary Medicine, the University of Szeged, the University of Debrecen and the Eötvös Loránd University.

In 1976 he defended his doctoral dissertation in biological sciences, and in 1988 his academic doctoral dissertation. In 1976 he became a member of the Zoological Committee of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences and in 1986 of the Ecological Committee. He was elected a corresponding member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in 1990, and a full member in 1998. From 1998 to 2000 he also worked in the Scientific Ethics Committee, and from 2000 he participated in the work of the Council of Academic Research Places. Between 1991 and 1998, he was a member of several commissions of the National Scientific Research Fund.

He joined the Hungarian Entomological Society in 1965, of which he became secretary and then a member of the board between 1975 and 1977, and was a member of the Hungarian Biological Society, the Hungarian Society of Parasitologists and the Association of Hungarian Ecologists. From 1992 to 1996, he was the editor-in-chief of Acta Zoologica Academiae Scientiarum Hungaricae, the publication reads.

