Immunologist: twenty-year-olds who have had mild symptoms for half a year are dying because of Covid

According to the Széchenyi Prize-winning immunologist András Falus wh0 had an interview with Népszava, there is no genetic background to the fact that there are many deaths from the coronavirus in Hungary.

The expert sees that the number of fatalities shows, among other things, that Hungarian health care is in a very bad condition. He talks about it in the interview saying that the so-called post-Covid syndrome is scary

A friend of mine who works in the intensive care unit told me that young people in their twenties who have been suffering from very mild symptoms for half a year are now dying in hours.

stated the immunologist, who said it was only a hopeful estimate that 2.5 million vaccinated people should be reached before the opening.

The point is to be vaccinated, because that way the immune memory stays in the lymph nodes, so that when this virus comes again, the dormant immune memory cell will wake up from sleep and kill it. It’s best if it means a lifelong protection, like the Sabin drop we received as a child, against polio. However, one group of vaccines provides only temporary protection and should be repeated.

– He explained and also mentioned that there are currently 20-30 vaccines in the target line of clinical trials, so new vaccines may come soon.

We know that they are vaccinated against influenza every year because H and N – you must remember the H1N1 virus – changes these surface proteins very quickly. They have long been looking for a common point where they are unchanged so that they don’t have to be vaccinated every year. There is now progress in this as well, but even in the development of HIV vaccines. The production of vaccines against ebola or South American zika virus has also accelerated in the sidelines of the development of coronavirus vaccines. So during the current pandemic panic, we learned a lot. Unfortunately, such dramatic reasons also accelerate the development of science

– said immunologist András Falus in an interview with Népszava.

