Jude York lights up Sziget with a captivating, high-energy performance on his festival debut

Jude York, one of the fresh and increasingly recognized voices of the Australian dream pop and indie pop scene, took the stage at Sziget Festival for the first time on Monday night. The singer-songwriter from Toowoomba burst into the public eye in 2022 with his song I Won’t Need to Dream at the Eurovision Australia Decides final, and has been steadily building his international career ever since.

His artistic family background – an opera singer mother and a composer father – shaped his musical world from an early age, blending electronic and acoustic elements. His songs are infused with nostalgic romance and emotional depth, wrapped in the airy atmosphere characteristic of dream pop.

In recent years, York has performed at several European festivals – including the Frequency Festival, Mighty Hoopla in London, and Orange Festival in Warsaw – but the Sziget performance had long been a true bucket list dream. Ahead of the concert, he shared his excitement on social media: “The wildest news ever! So happy to join the @szigetofficial line-up next week! Such a bucket list moment, I can’t believe I get to be there.”

On Monday evening, the audience was treated to an intimate, emotionally rich show: York’s voice filled the space with warmth and clarity, while songs such as Mr Porcelain, Monaco, the TikTok sensation Those Were The Days, and the new After the Opera brought both nostalgic and fresh energy. Despite the dreamy nature of his music, York was a true powerhouse on stage – radiating joy, moving constantly, and channeling his energy directly into the crowd. The live instrumentation and small improvised moments brought the performer even closer to the audience.

Alongside the calm, dreamlike melodies typical of dream pop, York’s stage presence was warm, genuine, and approachable. Although this was his first Sziget performance, Jude York already moved on stage as if he were at home – and judging by the reaction of the festivalgoers, it’s certain we haven’t seen the last of him in Budapest.